$340,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce sales of $340,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $90,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $1.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $6.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $6.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VXRT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,210. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

