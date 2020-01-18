3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $291.08

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $291.08 and traded as high as $301.00. 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 752,667 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of 3i Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68.
About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)
3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.
