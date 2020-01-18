$417.74 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce $417.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.60 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $415.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 102,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.