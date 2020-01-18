4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Given New GBX 3,146 Price Target at FinnCap

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price objective raised by FinnCap from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOUR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of FOUR traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,400 ($44.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,240 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,965.30. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $949.23 million and a PE ratio of 25.19.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

