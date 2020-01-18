552 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,360. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

