$716.91 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $716.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $756.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $663.50 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

SWN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,327,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,662,107. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 185,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 312,902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

