$733.84 Million in Sales Expected for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to post $733.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.00 million. PC Connection posted sales of $709.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PC Connection.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. PC Connection’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

CNXN stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. 217,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $75,915.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in PC Connection by 108.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.