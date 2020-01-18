$8.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will post sales of $8.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year sales of $24.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.80 million, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $23.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%.

CERC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

CERC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 63,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 612.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerecor (CERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.