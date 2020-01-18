91,987 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,723,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.