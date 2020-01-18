ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 26 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 26 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABBN. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 21.86.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

