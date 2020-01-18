Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinPlace, Indodax and ZBG. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.03 million and $207,848.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.23 or 0.05848146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX, Indodax, CoinExchange, YoBit, CoinPlace, ZBG, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.