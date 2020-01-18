Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,485,000 after acquiring an additional 402,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.39. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

