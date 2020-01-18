Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ADT by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,392 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in ADT by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,622 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

ADT stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 2.40. ADT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

