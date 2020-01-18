Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

