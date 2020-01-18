Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $308,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,896 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $213,054,000 after buying an additional 1,142,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

