Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. MBIA accounts for about 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MBIA by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MBIA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MBIA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 13,213 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $136,622.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $736.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

