ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ACNB stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.18. ACNB has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.62%.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACNB by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ACNB by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ACNB by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

