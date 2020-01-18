Actinium Hits One Day Volume of $3,460.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Actinium has a market cap of $333,840.00 and approximately $3,460.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,362,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

