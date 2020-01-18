Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADAP. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.86.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,146. The company has a market capitalization of $470.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. Corporate insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.