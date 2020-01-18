Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $470.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

