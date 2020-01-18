Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 199.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 220,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 117.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 60.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 741,363 shares of company stock worth $61,720,616. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADUS. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $101.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

