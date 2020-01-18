Adelphoi (ADL) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $138,525.00 and $196.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.03093069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00199976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00130901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

