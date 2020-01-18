Adshares 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,401.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Adshares token can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $7,401.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.03233503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00132106 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adshares Token Profile

Adshares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,440 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

