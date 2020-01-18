Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 443.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 530,327 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,082,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADVM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,377. The company has a market capitalization of $756.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

