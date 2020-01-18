AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.94, approximately 769 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOLO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $918,000.

