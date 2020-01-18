Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.12).

A number of research firms recently commented on AGLE. ValuEngine downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 102,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

