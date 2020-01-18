aelf Price Tops $0.0615 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, BigONE, Hotbit and Allbit. aelf has a market capitalization of $33.49 million and $23.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.03185556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00202773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00131201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Koinex, Tokenomy, Bibox, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Huobi, Kyber Network, BigONE, Bithumb, DDEX, AirSwap, GOPAX, Kucoin, BCEX, Ethfinex, Allbit, ABCC, Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

