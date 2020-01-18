Aeon Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.28 million and $2,538.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

