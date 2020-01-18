AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.71. 65,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.