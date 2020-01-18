AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) Shares Down 0.6%

AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.13, approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

