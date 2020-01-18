Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $167.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

