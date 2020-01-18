AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.45

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 29541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

AIQUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.