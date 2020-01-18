Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Given “Buy” Rating at First Equity

First Equity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:ALBA remained flat at $GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Alba Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.34 ($0.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18.
About Alba Mineral Resources
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.