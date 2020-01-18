Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Given “Buy” Rating at First Equity

First Equity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:ALBA remained flat at $GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Alba Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.34 ($0.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18.

About Alba Mineral Resources

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

