Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 140.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $209,657.00 and $10.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 85.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.02797343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00200762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00135881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

