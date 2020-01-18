Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will report $46.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year sales of $185.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.45 million, with estimates ranging from $186.10 million to $190.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million.

DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:ALRS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.71. 7,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,242. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

