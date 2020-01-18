Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Alexander’s has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $349.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $311.77 and a twelve month high of $394.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.