Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $153.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.91.

ARE traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

