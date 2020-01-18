Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Shares of AXU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 1,540,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,083. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 488.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151,893 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

