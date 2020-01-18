Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALXN. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

