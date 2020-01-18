Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.