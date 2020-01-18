Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,930,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,004,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,109 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $227.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $578.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TH Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

