ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.19. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ALJ Regional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALJJ. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 356,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.