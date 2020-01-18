ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.19. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised ALJ Regional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.
ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.