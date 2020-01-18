Alkane Energy (LON:ALK) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -2.00

Press coverage about Alkane Energy (LON:ALK) has trended negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alkane Energy earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Alkane Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

Alkane Energy plc is an independent power producer. The Company provides both base load generation from coal mine methane (CMM) and a network of peak pricing power response assets using bought in natural gas. It operates in two segments: the extraction and utilization of gas for power generation and for direct sale, and the design, build and operation of projects for external customers.

