All Sports (SOC) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $20.33 and $5.60. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $113,265.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

