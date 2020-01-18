Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €242.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €242.00 ($281.40) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €232.21 ($270.02).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €219.65 ($255.41) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business has a 50 day moving average of €218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €213.25.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

