Allied Minds PLC (ALM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ALM stock opened at GBX 53.90 ($0.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and a PE ratio of 2.46. Allied Minds has a 52-week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.70 ($1.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14.

In related news, insider Joseph Pignato purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($51,302.29).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

