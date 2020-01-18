Almeela (KZE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,172.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Almeela has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Almeela has a total market cap of $335,899.00 and $1,172.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000616 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com

Almeela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

