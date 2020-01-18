Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0003 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $9,892.00 and $15,559.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012717 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000584 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000951 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

