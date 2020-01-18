Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $324.15 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $319.55 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.97.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

