Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,720,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

